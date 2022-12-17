Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way LMV traffic

Srinagar: The J&K Traffic Department Saturday issued an advisory that subject to fair weather and better road conditions on Sunday, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed on both sides on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur, towards Srinagar.

The cut off timing for LMVs to be released from Nagrota, Jammu, has been set as 8 am to 11 am from Jakhani, and 9 am to 12 noon from Udhampur, and 8 am to 11 am from Qazigund.

During the last 24 hours upto 5 pm on Saturday, there was a slow movement of traffic due to the breakdown of nine HMVs at various locations on the highway.

Meanwhile, according to the advisory, security forces have been advised not to ply against advisory and traffic plan in view of possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal on the highway.