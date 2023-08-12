Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Saturday witnessed huge pressure of Kashmir-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) while it remained open for two-way traffic of the convoy of Amarnath Yatris and other Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).

“Traffic movement remained slow between Nashri and Banihal as HMVs carrying essential supplies were allowed after two days from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir on Saturday afternoon,” officials said. Traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, T2, Maroog and many other places between Nashri and Banihal.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “The highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath Yatris and LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations without any interruption during the day.” “HMVs are heading towards Kashmir, though at a slow pace. As a consequence, huge pressure of valley-bound HMVs was observed on the highway. Slow pace was due to narrow road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar, Cafeteria, Seri, Kelamorh, T2, Maroog and some other places,” they said.