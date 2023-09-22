Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Friday.
However, the authorities said thatslow traffic movement was observed due to movement of tribal families and their livestock; the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles besides single-lane road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
Traffic officials in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles plied on either side of the highway, without any interruption during the day.”
They said, “At present, heavy vehicles, carrying essential supplies, were heading towards Kashmir and fruit-laden trucks were heading towards Jammu and other destinations, in a regulated manner on the highway.”
Meanwhile, the J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway on Saturday.
“People are advised not to undertake journeys on the highway without confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban,” the advisory added.