Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Friday.

However, the authorities said thatslow traffic movement was observed due to movement of tribal families and their livestock; the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles besides single-lane road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Traffic officials in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles plied on either side of the highway, without any interruption during the day.”