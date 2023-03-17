Sgr-Jmu NH open for traffic despite rains

Ramban: Despite slight rains, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Friday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various bottlenecks including at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and Seri between Chanderkote and Ramsu.

Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the Srinagar-Jammu NH remained blocked for 2 hours and 55 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 45 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of the highway.