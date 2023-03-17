Sgr-Jmu NH open for traffic despite rains

Ramban: Despite slight rains, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Friday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various bottlenecks including at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and Seri between Chanderkote and Ramsu.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the Srinagar-Jammu NH remained blocked for 2 hours and 55 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and for 45 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of the highway.
The traffic authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few HMVs between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the highway in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said that hundreds of HMVs carrying essential supplies including oil and LPG tankers crossed the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway for Kashmir.
Traffic officials said that HMVs were still heading towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
They advised the vehicle operators to maintain lane discipline, especially between the Nashri-Banihal stretch of the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while after assessing the road and traffic situation HMVs would be allowed to ply towards Jammu from Qazigund, Kashmir on Saturday.