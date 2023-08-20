Sgr-Jmu NH registers normal traffic flow

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.
Traffic officials said the slow traffic movement was observed on single-lane roads at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria stretch of Ramban. They further said that the traffic movement also remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
“Hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption while heavy vehicles released from Jakhani-Udhampur were still heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace at single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal,” officials said.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic department advisory said, “Subject to fair weather, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side on Monday.”
It said that valley-bound LMVs other than Amarnath Yatra vehicles would be released from 6 am to 12 pm from Nagrota in Jammu and from 7 am to 1 pm from Jakhani-Udhampur.
“The cut-off timing for Jammu-bound light vehicles will be from 11.30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund in Kashmir. After assessing the road and traffic situation, heavy vehicles will be allowed from Qazigund in Kashmir towards Jammu on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) on Monday,” the advisory added.