Sgr-Jmu NH registers normal traffic flow

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.

Traffic officials said the slow traffic movement was observed on single-lane roads at Dalwass and Mehar Cafeteria stretch of Ramban. They further said that the traffic movement also remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

“Hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption while heavy vehicles released from Jakhani-Udhampur were still heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace at single-lane road stretches between Nashri and Banihal,” officials said.