Sgr-Jmu NH remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Monday.

The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 5 hours and 49 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 45 minutes due to shooting stones on Mehar, Cafeteria stretch, for 3 hours and 46 minutes due to the closure of the Navyug Tunnel, and for 18 minutes due to the closure of Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.

The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three HMVs.