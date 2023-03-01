Sgr-Jmu NH remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.

However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 38 minutes.

They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 25 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, for 23 minutes due to the closure of the Navyug Tunnel, and 50 minutes due to shooting stones at the Mehar Cafeteria.