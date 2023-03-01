Sgr-Jmu NH remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Wednesday.
However, the traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Wednesday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 38 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 25 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, for 23 minutes due to the closure of the Navyug Tunnel, and 50 minutes due to shooting stones at the Mehar Cafeteria.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three heavy vehicles.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs crossed this stretch on a one-by-one basis for their respective destinations.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were crossing the Banihal-Ramban sector toward Jammu and other respective destinations in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway whereas HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur to Srinagar after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Thursday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.