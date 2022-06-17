Sgr-Jmu NH reopened for stranded LMVs

Ramban: After remaining blocked for several hours, the Srinagar-Jammu highway was restored for stranded passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) after a single-lane road was prepared by the concerned agency at Rampadi area of Banihal on Friday evening.
Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway, Banihal, Asgar Malik said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was blocked after a huge landslide occurred in Rampadi area ahead of Banihal town on Friday morning.
Due to blockade of road hundreds of private cars, passenger light medium vehicles, remained stuck on both sides of highway till Friday 9 pm.