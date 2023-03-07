Sgr-Jmu NH reopens for stranded traffic

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after a landslide was cleared and a single-lane road stretch was prepared at Seri, Ramban on Tuesday.

A Police official said that the movement of traffic was halted after a massive landslide hit and blocked the road at 2:30 pm in the Seri area of Ramban due to which both sides of traffic were stopped at various locations.

Traffic authorities said that after the road clearance at Seri, Ramban stranded vehicles were allowed to move on the highway.