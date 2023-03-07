Sgr-Jmu NH reopens for stranded traffic

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway resumed after a landslide was cleared and a single-lane road stretch was prepared at Seri, Ramban on Tuesday.
A Police official said that the movement of traffic was halted after a massive landslide hit and blocked the road at 2:30 pm in the Seri area of Ramban due to which both sides of traffic were stopped at various locations.
Traffic authorities said that after the road clearance at Seri, Ramban stranded vehicles were allowed to move on the highway.
They said hundreds of stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMvs) carrying food grains for Kashmir crossed the landslide-affected area of Seri in a regulated manner.
SSP Traffic Police, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that after road clearance stranded vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destinations.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Wednesday.