Sgr-Jmu NH restored for traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway was restored Tuesday morning for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu after remaining blocked for 26 hours and 35 minutes.

Official sources said that the highway was restored early Tuesday for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs after road clearance work was completed at the Shalgari and Rampari area of Banihal

The highway got blocked following incessant rains that had caused mud and landslides, and shooting stones at several places between Chanderkote and Banihal including Shalgari and Rampari in the wee hours of Monday.