Sgr-Jmu NH restored for traffic
Ramban: The Srinagar Jammu National Highway was restored Tuesday morning for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu after remaining blocked for 26 hours and 35 minutes.
Official sources said that the highway was restored early Tuesday for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs after road clearance work was completed at the Shalgari and Rampari area of Banihal
The highway got blocked following incessant rains that had caused mud and landslides, and shooting stones at several places between Chanderkote and Banihal including Shalgari and Rampari in the wee hours of Monday.
Vehicular traffic was stopped early Monday morning although it was thrown open partially for clearing stranded traffic on Monday afternoon when mudslides and shooting stones at the Shalgari and Rampari area of Banihal forced the authorities to suspend vehicular traffic on the highway.
The Traffic Police did not allow any vehicle to move towards Kashmir beyond Nagrota, Jammu, Jakhani, Udhampur, and Nashri.
Traffic officials in Ramban said that traffic resumed after the road maintenance agency, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed the road clearance work at Shalgari and Rampari areas of Banihal early Tuesday.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the highway remained blocked for 11 hours and 15 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 9 hours and 15 minutes at Shalgari slide and Rampari due to road clearance work, for 45 minutes due to shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria, and for 40 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
The Traffic officials said that on Monday, the highway remained blocked for 15 hours and 20 minutes.
They said the highway remained blocked for 7 hours and 30 minutes at Shalgari, Sherbibi due to mud and landslide and for 1 hour and 50 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to ply on either side of the highway while HMVs stopped at Jakhani, Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on Wednesday morning.