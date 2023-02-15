Sgr-Jmu NH restored partially for stranded traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after remaining blocked on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch for the entire day was partially restored for stranded vehicles late Wednesday evening.

Official sources said frequent triggering of landslides and rolling stones continuously disrupted movement of vehicular traffic on both sides of the highway on Mehar and Cafeteria Morh stretch in Ramban for the entire day on Wednesday.

Traffic officials said frequent triggering of shooting stones near the Mehar, Cafeteria ahead of Ramban halted vehicular traffic movement on the ever-busy highway on Wednesday morning.

However, it was restored for stranded traffic late Wednesday evening, they said.