Sgr-Jmu NH shut for repairs today

Ramban: The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended for 24 hours for carrying out necessary repair and maintenance works between the Chenani-Nashri tunnel to Banihal-Qazigund tunnels sector on Friday.

On the recommendations of the government, no vehicle for Srinagar except for the twin Doda and Kishtwar districts would be allowed through the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Friday.

According to traffic authorities, vehicular traffic on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended on Friday as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the government to carry necessary repairs and maintenance works.