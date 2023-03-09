Sgr-Jmu NH shut for repairs today

Ramban: The traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended for 24 hours for carrying out necessary repair and maintenance works between the Chenani-Nashri tunnel to Banihal-Qazigund tunnels sector on Friday.
On the recommendations of the government, no vehicle for Srinagar except for the twin Doda and Kishtwar districts would be allowed through the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Friday.
According to traffic authorities, vehicular traffic on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain suspended on Friday as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed by the government to carry necessary repairs and maintenance works.
No traffic will be allowed from Jammu or Srinagar on the highway as the government has directed the contractor companies of the NHAI to undertake repair and maintenance works especially between Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district.
Traffic will remain suspended till Saturday morning.
Officials in Ramban said that the traffic dry day was being observed for facilitating contractor companies of NHAI to carry out necessary road repair works in a hassle-free manner.
SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Mohita Sharma told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic would remain suspended from Friday morning to Saturday at 6 am.
She said that no vehicle would be allowed for Srinagar, and only vehicles for Doda and Kishtwar districts would be allowed to ply through Chenani-Nashri tunnel.
“Similarly, no vehicle would be allowed from the Banihal Qaigund tunnel towards Ramban. Following recent rains and due to landslides in Mehar-Cafeteria, Shalgari, road stretches had become almost single lane and developed potholes,” Sharma said. “Now the NHAI is putting in efforts to make them double-lane stretches. Macadamisation of the road is being done and potholes are being cleared. Construction works and blasting are being done by the NHAI at some new tunnel construction sites during these traffic dry days.”
On Thursday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic of HMVs for Jammu.
However, traffic authorities said that up to 5 pm on Thursday, the highway would remain blocked for half an hour due to shooting stones on the Mehar Cafeteria stretch.