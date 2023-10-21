Sgr-Jmu NH to remain closed for repairs today

Ramban: Vehicular traffic movement on both sides of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal road tunnels, in compliance with the directions of the government, will remain suspended for carrying out repair and maintenance works at Dalwass, near Nashri tunnel by NHAI on Sunday.

Earlier during the day, a large number of vehicles remained stranded in long queues on both sides of a single-lane damaged road stretch at Dalwass near Nashri tunnel. “All the heavy vehicles on the way to Jammu were stopped at Qazigund, Banihal and valley-bound vehicles at Chenani and Udhampur late Saturday evening. However, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were cleared,” a traffic official informed.

Authorities said that traffic movement would remain suspended from midnight Sunday up to Saturday midnight between the Nashri and Banihal tunnels in Ramban district.

To this effect, an order regarding 24-hour long ‘traffic dry day’ was issued by the authorities on Friday.

Officials said that due to unseasonal recent incessant rains caused damage to NH-44 and led to road sinking at Dalwass in Ramban district thus to enable NHAI to carry out repair and restoration works, traffic would remain suspended for 24 hours on Sunday. Meanwhile, traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that as per the direction of the government to carry out repair works on NH-44 at Dalwass, every type of traffic would remain suspended on either side of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that the National Highway Authority of India would carry out essential repair works at Dalwass during the dry day period.