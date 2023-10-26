Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses heavy traffic congestion

Ramban: Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at various places between Nashri-Banihal sector on Thursday.

As a result of traffic congestion, hundreds of vehicles, in long queues, were seen moving at a slow pace from Chenani-Nashri, Dalwass - between Ramban and Banihal sector on the highway.

Drivers and commuters complained that there were several single-lane stretches where only one heavy vehicle could pass at a time. They said, “Occasionally when vehicles from both sides simultaneously attempt to cross these narrow single-lane stretches, it leads to traffic congestion.”

The local drivers and commuters have demanded that the traffic police and the contractor companies should remove encroachments from the road and clear soil mounds and boulders, placed by the contractor companies at construction sites, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Police officials monitoring traffic at Seri-Ramban said, “Traffic is being streamlined at narrow stretches. Vehicles are being cleared on one way basis at these stretches due to which traffic is moving slowly between Ramban and Banihal.”

Earlier during the day in an effort to streamline the traffic movement on the highway, the Chenani-Nashri tunnel was also closed for some time by the tunnel authorities.

“From Nashri to Banihal, at some places, soil mounds and boulders placed alongside the road contribute to traffic congestion,” a group of drivers and commuters stuck in traffic congestion during the day informed.

Traffic authorities said slow movement was observed on NH-44 due to the breakdown of eight heavy vehicles; the movement of nomadic herds; poor surface condition of the road at Dalwass and single lane traffic at Cafeteria-Mehad, Magerkote and Nachlana stretches between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

They said that passengers and Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) operators were advised to prefer journeys on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway during the daytime and avoid journeys during night hours as the movement of nomads from Kashmir valley towards Jammu might cause inconvenience to the commuters

“Heavy vehicle operators or owners are requested to desist from overloading. It is further requested that vehicle owners must double-check the fitness of their vehicles before undertaking journeys on the highway,” they said.

“Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is open and both-side heavy traffic is moving slowly towards their respective destinations,” officials monitoring the regulation of traffic at Mehar, Ramban informed late Thursday evening.