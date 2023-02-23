Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses huge rush of vehicles

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnessed a huge rush of traffic on both sides of the highway on Thursday.

The highway was reopened after a 36-hour-long blockade at Shalgari, Sherbibi area of Banihal on Wednesday afternoon for the stranded traffic.

Traffic regulating authorities said that hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) plied on both sides of the highway.

They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading toward Jammu in a regulated manner.