Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses huge rush of vehicles

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway witnessed a huge rush of traffic on both sides of the highway on Thursday.
The highway was reopened after a 36-hour-long blockade at Shalgari, Sherbibi area of Banihal on Wednesday afternoon for the stranded traffic.
Traffic regulating authorities said that hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) plied on both sides of the highway.
They said HMVs released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading toward Jammu in a regulated manner.
The traffic authorities said on Wednesday night HMVs carrying essential commodities and oil and LPG tankers for Kashmir crossed the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway.
However, commuters and drivers complained that they remained stuck for brief intervals at various narrow stretches of the highway between Nashri and Banihal on Thursday.
They said they remained stuck at Kunfer Chanderkot, Mehar Cafeteria Morh, Ramban Seri, Kelamorh, Panthyal, and other places due to single-way road stretches where only one vehicle can pass at a time.
Traffic officials at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban said that the Jammu-bound HMVs were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.