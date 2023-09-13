Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban: Strategic Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Wednesday.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on NH-44 in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal sector without interruption during the day. However, slow traffic movement was observed at single-lane road stretches at Dalwass near Nashri and on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and foot-movement of nomads with their livestock between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.”

They advised heavy vehicle operators to desist from overloading. They asked them to check the fitness of their vehicles before undertaking journeys on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway.