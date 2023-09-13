Sgr-Jmu NH witnesses normal traffic flow

Ramban: Strategic Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Wednesday.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on NH-44 in Ramban said, “Hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal sector without interruption during the day. However, slow traffic movement was observed at single-lane road stretches at Dalwass near Nashri and on Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and foot-movement of nomads with their livestock between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.”
They advised heavy vehicle operators to desist from overloading. They asked them to check the fitness of their vehicles before undertaking journeys on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) late Wednesday, while updating the status, said, “The vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations in a regulated manner on NH-44.”
Meanwhile, the Traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Thursday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, NH-44 would remain open for two-way traffic of LMVs and heavy vehicles.
“People are advised not to undertake journeys on NH-44 without confirming the status of the road from the Traffic Control Units of Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu,” the advisory said.