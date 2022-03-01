Shab-e-Meraj, Mahashivratri celebrated across Ramban

Ramban: Shab-e-Meraj and Mahashivratri festivals were celebrated across the Ramban district with thousands of people offering prayers in Masjids and temples.

The Shab-e-Meraj (the night of Meraj) was observed with religious zeal and fervor across the district with people thronging Masjids for offering night-long prayers.

Thousands of people offered night prayers in various Masjids of Banihal, Batote, Ramban, Maitra, Ramsu, Chanderkote, Seri, Batote, Sangaldan Rajgarh, Gool Sangaldan, Dharamkund, Khari, and Ukhral.