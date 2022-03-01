Shab-e-Meraj, Mahashivratri celebrated across Ramban

Ramban: Shab-e-Meraj and Mahashivratri festivals were celebrated across the Ramban district with thousands of people offering prayers in Masjids and temples.
The Shab-e-Meraj (the night of Meraj) was observed with religious zeal and fervor across the district with people thronging Masjids for offering night-long prayers.
Thousands of people offered night prayers in various Masjids of Banihal, Batote, Ramban, Maitra, Ramsu, Chanderkote, Seri, Batote, Sangaldan Rajgarh, Gool Sangaldan, Dharamkund, Khari, and Ukhral.
All the arrangements for devotees were made by respective Auqaf committees.
The Imams and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the importance of the night and its blessings.
They also threw light on the teachings and various aspects of the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The Mahashivratri was also celebrated with devotion and religious fervour all over the district.
Most of the devotees celebrated the festival by keeping fast on this day and worshipped lord Shiva with a ritual bath of Shivlings in temples.
Temples in various towns and surrounding areas received hundreds of devotees on Shivratri across the district.
The temples were decorated and made ready with zeal and zest to celebrate the festival in various towns in diverse factions across the district.
An impressive Shoba Yatra was taken out from Shiv Temple Maitra with the active cooperation of Raghunath Temple Ramban in the town.
The Shobha Yatra passed through areas including Govind Pura Maitra, Boli Bazaar, Main Bazaar Ramban, and finally culminated at Raghunath Mandir Ramban.
A large number of devotees including men, women, and children standing alongside routes welcomed the devotees participating in the Shobha Yatra.
The trade organisations of Ramban town had decorated markets with gates and buntings at some places to welcome the yatris.
A community kitchen was also organised by the Sanatan Dharm Sabha at Maitra and by the locals at Ramban.