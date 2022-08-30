Shah Faesal appointed Deputy Secretary in Ministry of Culture

Jammu: Shah Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS topper of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture under the Central Staffing Scheme.
As per
an Office Memorandum (OM) issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), his appointment will be for a “period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders.”
“Shah Faesal, IAS (AGMUT : 2010), who was recommended for Central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Delhi under the central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier,” read OM issued by DoPT.
“He may kindly be relieved of his duties immediately with instruction to take up his new assignment in the Ministry of Culture. It may be noted that as per ACC’s directions conveyed in DOP&T’s Circular No. 3/4/2004-EO (MM-I) dated August 17, 2005, an officer should join the post within three weeks from the date of issue of DOP&T’s appointment order, failing which the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme shall be initiated,” it further cautioned.
Earlier on August 12, the DoPT had reinstated Faesal and posted him as Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry for Tourism. Faesal had resigned from the services in January 2019 and floated his political party christened as Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM). He too was detained under PSA after abrogation of Article 370.
However, he announced to quit politics in August 2020 after his release and in April this year, he applied for withdrawing his resignation, which was not accepted till then. The government accepted his request and reinstated him in service.