Shah Faesal appointed Deputy Secretary in Ministry of Culture

Jammu: Shah Faesal, a 2010 batch IAS topper of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, now AGMUT, has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture under the Central Staffing Scheme.

As per

an Office Memorandum (OM) issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), his appointment will be for a “period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders.”

“Shah Faesal, IAS (AGMUT : 2010), who was recommended for Central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Delhi under the central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier,” read OM issued by DoPT.