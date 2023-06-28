Shailendra Kumar gets additional charge

Jammu: The government Wednesday assigned Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department Shailendra Kumar the additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD) , till further orders.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shailendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.