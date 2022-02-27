Sham, Rana call for efforts to save youth from drug menace

Jammu: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana Sunday called for collective efforts to save the youth of J&K from the drug menace.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised here against drug abuse at Jio Pota Ghat on the banks of River Chenab in Akhnoor, former minister Sham Lal Sharma said, “Pakistan is bent upon spoiling youth of J&K by pumping drug contrabands towards this side.”