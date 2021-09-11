Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi re-elected AJUIAK president

Ganderbal: Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi was Saturday re-elected president of the influential Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK) for the next five years.

The election of AJUIAK, the biggest religious body of Ladakh concluded on Saturday at Hozia Ilmiya Complex Kargil.

Sheikh Ghulam Ali was elected vice president while Sheikh Ibrahim Khalili was re-elected general secretary.

The results were declared by the Returning Officer Election Authority AJUIAK Hassan Khan, a retired officer after the completion of the election process.

The members of the Ulema Councils and senior citizens of Kargil consisting of the approved voter list participated in the election as per the already existing guidelines and by-laws.

The new president vowed to strengthen the already existing structure of the organisation by taking all stakeholders along.

The election was conducted under the vigil of the election authority of AJUIAK led by former bureaucrat Asfindiyar Khan and consisting of 3 former Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Hassan Khan, Fida Hussain and Gulzar Hussain with proper use of ballot boxes.