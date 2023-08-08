Shooting stones briefly disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Shooting stones Tuesday briefly disrupted vehicular traffic at T2 near Maroog in Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Officials said that besides this brief disruption, the highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu during the day.

“The highway remained blocked for 40 minutes due to shooting stones at T2 near Maroog-Ramban. Besides, slow traffic movement was observed due to the breakdown of a few HMVs and single-lane road stretches between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway,” traffic authorities said. They said that hundreds of vehicles plied on either side of the highway without any interruption, during the day.