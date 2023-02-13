Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The only functioning single-lane road stretch and intermittent triggering of rolling stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban disrupted vehicular traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district on several occasions since Monday morning.

Due to the disruption of traffic on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch, traffic congestion was also witnessed between the Ramban-Ramsu and Mehar-Chanderkote stretches of the highway.

Official sources said that rolling stones were triggered on the highway between Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretches of Ramban due to which vehicular traffic got disrupted on several occasions from early morning till late Monday evening.