Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted several times due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.

A Traffic Police official said that the traffic was disrupted on several occasions in the afternoon and evening due to the triggering of shooting stones at Mehar.

He said that the road maintenance agency pressed their men and machinery into service and cleared the accumulated debris and stones from the road and resumed traffic on the highway.

He said Jammu-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu.

In the afternoon, a heavy spell of rain lashed between Chanderkote and Nashri sectors of the highway but the highway remained open.