Shooting stones disrupt traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

Ramban: The movement of vehicular traffic was disrupted several times due to shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Tuesday.
A Traffic Police official said that the traffic was disrupted on several occasions in the afternoon and evening due to the triggering of shooting stones at Mehar.
He said that the road maintenance agency pressed their men and machinery into service and cleared the accumulated debris and stones from the road and resumed traffic on the highway.
He said Jammu-bound Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu.
In the afternoon, a heavy spell of rain lashed between Chanderkote and Nashri sectors of the highway but the highway remained open.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way traffic of private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of HMVs for Kashmir on Wednesday.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar and TCU Jammu have been directed to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing traffic on Wednesday morning.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars have been fixed as 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota, Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur as 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs have been fixed as 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The traffic officials have advised the operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani, Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Wednesday, they said.
Security forces have been advised not to ply against the traffic plan given the possible traffic congestion due to the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal.