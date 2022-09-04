Shooting stones, mudslides disrupt Srinagar-Jammu NH traffic

Ramban: Following heavy rains, vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for several hours due to rolling stones at Mehar and mudslides at Cafeteria Morh, Ramban on Sunday.

Traffic authorities said shooting stones at Mehar and a mudslide ahead of Cafeteria Morh, Ramban triggered by rains halted the movement of vehicular traffic for more than five hours on the highway.

They said that the highway got blocked at 9 am and was restored in the afternoon.

Due to the road blockade between Mehar and Ramban, hundreds of light, medium, and heavy vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway.