Shoppers in large number throng Ramban markets

Ramban: Markets across Ramban district particularly in district headquarters wore festive looks on Monday as residents went on a shopping spree to prepare for Eid- ul- Fitr being celebrated on Tuesday.
Men, women particularly children thronged the markets of Banihal Batote and Ramban.
Garment selling readymade shops had bumper sales especially in kids' clothes.
Ladies were also seen purchasing bangles and ornaments and cosmetics from shops. However, there was traffic congestion that made traffic jams in highway towns of Banihal and Ramban.
Similar reports are pouring from Ukhral Ramsu Khari and Gool and other tehsil headquarters of the district.
Shopkeepers of Banihal and Ramban complained that the traffic misstatement has hit business activities especially ahead of Eid. They alleged that the traffic police department has failed to implement traffic plans with the stakeholders especially the traders of the towns.
They said that Municipal Committees had not identified parking lots for the customers coming from different areas of the district.