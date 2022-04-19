Shortage of staff, space badly affecting work in several Ramban govt schools

Banahal: The education sector in government schools in hilly district of Ramban in Jammu has been in a state of disarray for the last several years due to shortage of teaching staff and school buildings in several government schools.
As per official figures more than 50 percent posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in Ramban district , affecting the education of thousands of poor students enrolled in the government schools of Ramban district .
Near about 700 students both boys and girls are studying in Higher Secondary School Khari ( Aarpinchla) of Sub Division Banihal in Ramban district and only four lecturers against 14 sanctioned posts are posted here .
HSS Khari is central place institute for dozens of villages of Tehsil Khari including Trigam , Trana , Ahma , Buzla, Kawna, Aaramdhaka , Mundakbass , Lablotha , Bawa and Mahoo Mangit , having only 6 rooms for 700 students.
The shortage of teaching staff and school building is affecting badly the education system in HSS Khari and causing problems to students and their parents.
Sabreena Sharief a class 12 th students of HSS Khari told Greater Kashmir that the students studying in her school are from far-flung villages of Tehsil Khari and school hostel and bus service for poor students coming from far off places of tehsil has become inevitable.
She added that the students are facing lot of problems on daily basis and covering 6-10 kilometres on foot to reach school due to absence of hostel and school bus facility.
They demanded hostel and bus service facility for the school. Mohammad Omar Nayak another student of HSS Khari said that they are facing shortage of teaching staff and only four lecturers have been posted here. He said we are unable to take subjects of their choice due to non availability of subject specific concerned lecturers .
When contacted Principal Higher Secondary School Khadmri Abdul Rehman Bhat Al-Madani told Greater Kashmir that due to severe shortage of staff many streams have become non functional in the institute and it become impossible for students to enroll them in subjects they desire . He said that salaries of two surplus teachers are being drawn from HSS Khari but he did not know where they are posted . He said that a total number of 14 posts of lectures are sanctioned here but only 4 lecturers are present and rest all 10 posts of lectures are lying vacant.
He said that the admission is still going on in HSS Khari and near about 700 students have been given admission sofar.
“There are only six rooms for 700 students to sit due to which many students fainted on daily basis while studying in the open field in extreme hot weather,” the principal said. He said they have brought the all the issues in the notice of Higher ups for early redressal of the issues of HSS Khari.
It may be mentioned here that more than 50 posts of masters, lectures and teachers are lying vacant for years together. 12 posts out of 23 posts of principals are lying vacant in 23 Higher secondary schools of Ramban district.
While as 34 posts of headmasters out of 59 are vacant. Similarly 141 posts of lecturers out of 269 sanctioned posts are lying vacant for last several years in 23 higher secondary schools.
There are 437 posts of masters in Ramban district and only 181 master posts are filled and 256 posts of masters are also vacant.