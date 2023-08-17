SHOT IN THE ARM | Army inducts Armado, UAV Switch for anti-terror operations in J&K

Srinagar: To enhance the efficacy of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has inducted Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Switch.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, inspected the newly inducted vehicles.

These vehicles would be gradually provided to the Army units fighting insurgency in J&K.

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC inspected the newly inducted Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle and mini UAV Switch. The induction of these vehicles and UAVs will enhance the operational efficacy of the forces in active counter insurgency #operations. #OnPathToTransformation #MakeInIndia #modernwarfare ADGPI - Indian Army,” Northern Command Indian Army said in a post.

“Gradually these vehicles will be provided to the Army in J&K for anti-terror operations,” senior Army officials said here.

They said that the induction would give a boost to the Army fighting terrorism in J&K for the last over 34 years.