SHOT IN THE ARM | Army inducts Armado, UAV Switch for anti-terror operations in J&K

Srinagar: To enhance the efficacy of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has inducted Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Switch.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, inspected the newly inducted vehicles.
These vehicles would be gradually provided to the Army units fighting insurgency in J&K.
“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC inspected the newly inducted Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle and mini UAV Switch. The induction of these vehicles and UAVs will enhance the operational efficacy of the forces in active counter insurgency #operations. #OnPathToTransformation #MakeInIndia #modernwarfare ADGPI - Indian Army,” Northern Command Indian Army said in a post.
“Gradually these vehicles will be provided to the Army in J&K for anti-terror operations,” senior Army officials said here.
They said that the induction would give a boost to the Army fighting terrorism in J&K for the last over 34 years.
Senior Army officials said here that the Mahindra Defence Systems had manufactured the vehicle.
The Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) is a light armoured specialist vehicle built for use by the Army.
“The modular type vehicle allows for efficient maintenance and can be upgraded or configured in the field for a wide variety of operational roles. The ALSV offers ballistic protection up to B7, STANAG Level II,” senior Army officials said here.
“The ALSV provides protected mobility at the front, side, and rear as per STANAG Level-I Ballistics and Blast for four crew members with a battle load with ample storage space for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment and additional 400 kg cargo load-carrying capacity. It can also be upgradable up to STANAG-II Ballistics,” they said.
Senior Army officials said that it makes use of a 3.2-litre diesel engine that makes 215 hp power and comes with an automatic transmission.
“It gets standard 4X4 with front and rear differential locks with 1000 kg payload capacity, self-recovery winch, and a high travel all-wheel independent suspension with central type inflation system,” they said.
The Army officials said that the ALSV also gets a self-cleaning-type exhaust scavenging and air filtration system for extreme dusty climates, like deserts.
“The Aramado has a maximum speed of 120 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 12 seconds. It has a 30-degree gradeability with parking brake holding capacity in full GVW, along with a 50 km run-flat system on all five wheels,” they said.
The senior Army officials said that the UAV Switch was an indigenous fixed-wing Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) hybrid tactical drone built by India-based UAV manufacturer ideaForge.
“The drone is designed to support the most demanding surveillance missions of the Army and security forces,” they said. “It offers improved flight time and performs high-altitude operations with additional fail-safe redundancies ensuring increased safety.”
The Army selected the UAV after successful flight-testing in the highly demanding terrains and weather conditions of Ladakh in 2018.
“The Switch drone supports various defence and homeland security applications including long endurance intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), security, anti-terror, border security, counter insurgency, crime control, inspection, crowd monitoring, traffic monitoring, disaster management, and other long duration missions,” officials said.
They said that the Switch UAV weighs 6.5 kg and measures 2.6 metres long and 1.8 metres wide.
“The easy to carry and deployable unmanned aircraft has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance,” officials said.
The ground control station (GCS) provides command and control for the Switch drone and its payloads via a high range communication box.
The GCS is composed of a laptop or tablet computer featuring integrated application software with geographic map and video view, USB port, and a handheld controller.