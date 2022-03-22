Shrimath Samyamindra Thirtha Swamiji calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: His Holiness (HH) Shrimath Samyamindra Thirtha Swamiji of Shree Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here, an official press release said.
During the interaction, H H Swamiji discussed with the Lieutenant Governor about plans of the organisation of providing scholarship assistance to 250 needy students of Jammu and Kashmir, besides other help to them.
The Lieutenant Governor while interacting with H H Swamiji expressed gratitude to him for his remarkable contribution to society.
A delegation of Orchardists cum farmers also met the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about various issues and concerns faced by them. Director-General Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat was also present.
While interacting with the Lieutenant Governor, they demanded support for agri-tech startups of J&K, implementation of high-density scheme on fast track basis, soil testing labs in all districts, high tech greenhouses with solar panels, solar-powered infrastructure for Cold Storage facilities and crop insurance scheme for J&K farmers.
They requested the Lieutenant Governor for strengthening of tie-ups and linkages between universities and farmers for seed development and other agri-research techniques.
The Lieutenant Governor while interacting with them said that the government has already initiated several steps for the development of horticulture and agriculture sector in J&K, besides required support through different schemes is being given to young entrepreneurs for establishing their own enterprises.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Pahalgam Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association met Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum to him.
They demanded renewal of lease agreements of hotels, installation of Cable Car facility in Pahalgam, restoration of industrial benefits to tourism and hospitality sector of J&K, besides other demands.
During the meeting, the Lt Governor observed that the Union Government and UT Administration has initiated sustained and concerted efforts for the development of hospitality and tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
He assured the hoteliers and restaurant owners that their demands would be taken up with the concerned departments of UT Administration for appropriate redressal on merit.