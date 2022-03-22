Shrimath Samyamindra Thirtha Swamiji calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: His Holiness (HH) Shrimath Samyamindra Thirtha Swamiji of Shree Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here, an official press release said.

During the interaction, H H Swamiji discussed with the Lieutenant Governor about plans of the organisation of providing scholarship assistance to 250 needy students of Jammu and Kashmir, besides other help to them.

The Lieutenant Governor while interacting with H H Swamiji expressed gratitude to him for his remarkable contribution to society.