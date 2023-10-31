SIA completes 2 years of its existence

The agency has successfully investigated a wide range of cases pertaining to espionage, terror financing, narco-terrorism, terror acts, and minority killings. Notably, the agency unearthed the modus operandi and larger criminal conspiracy of adversaries involved in financing terrorism through proceeds of narcotics, use of crypto-currencies, etc.

While investigating the Sanjay Sharma murder case, SIA unearthed the larger criminal conspiracy behind the minority killings by arresting nine accused persons involved in facilitation, harboring and training of the trigger puller, who also got eliminated later in an encounter with security forces. SIA has played a pivotal role in investigating 9 different cases related to SIM cards found to be misused for perpetuation of unlawful acts, revealing vulnerabilities in the SIM issuance process. This led to the implementation of a more secure mechanism for SIM issuance thereby enhancing national security.

In another very important terror financing (Babu Singh) case, 9 accused persons were arrested and a hawala network involved in terror financing was busted in which terrorist sympathizers in J&K were operating through Dubai using crypto wallets. The agency was successful in busting a narco-terror module by digging deep into a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the lynchpin (a woman OGW of proscribed terrorist organization). Investigation exposed the cross LOC narcotics and drugs smuggling module operating under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with active support and connivance of agencies of Pakistan hostile to India.

SIA J&K also managed to defeat the evil designs of enemy by arresting a mole in the force who in connivance with terrorist organizations and the agencies of Pakistan was providing vital information and documents pertaining to security forces and important installations to the enemy thereby helping secessionist agencies to wage war against India. Agency uncovered the designs of enemy nations attempting to unite various secessionist groups and rejuvenate them. Furthermore, numerous over-ground worker and terror modules were busted, disrupting their activities.

Taking stringent measures to curb the terror ecosystem, during this period, SIA conducted raids at 166 locations across the Union Territory of J&K. Following the legal process of attachment of properties used for anti-national activities 217 properties associated with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), an unlawful association in India, were identified out of which 57 properties were notified under UAPA provisions, which significantly weakened the logistics of the proscribed outfit. A house of one accused person namely Amarbir Singh @ Gopi Mahal resident of Baba Darshan Singh Enclave Mahal Ram Tirth Road Amritsar was attached.

Pursuing its larger objective of taking investigation and prosecution of terror related cases to its logical conclusions, investigation of three decades old case of murder of NeelKanth Ganjoo is being actively pursued demonstrating its unwavering commitment and resolve to deliver justice in all terror incidents, no matter how old they may be.

The agency in an enquiry uncovered a module involved in laundering of illegal proceeds and its use in unlawful activities. The inquiry resulted in registration of a formal criminal case. During investigation SIA unveiled money laundering to the tune of more than Rs. 85 crores. The case is under active investigation and SIA reiterates its commitment in bringing all the involved to justice besides unraveling the broader nexus behind this act.

A large number of movable properties including 6 cars, 1 truck, 1 Tata Mobile, 2 scooties, 1 motorcycle and electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards and arms, ammunition used in different terrorist activities were seized in different cases.

In a resounding blow to terror financing, SIA J&K froze INR 1,21,84,382 in 134 bank accounts, believed to be proceeds of crime, and seized INR 5,19,86,810 in cash. Pakistani currency worth 9,820 and 15,000 US Dollars were also seized during this period. The agency’s anti-narcotics efforts led to the seizure of narcotics weighing 72 Kgs, 953 gms heroine, 07 kilograms poppy straw, 04 kg poppy seeds, 800 grams brown sugar and 1Kg, 794 gms contraband like substances were seized in 08 different cases registered across the UT of J&K.

In pursuance to its larger objective and mandate of achieving zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, agency has initiated a special drive to trace all absconders of terrorism related cases including old TADA/POTA cases and produce them before the concerned TADA/POTA Courts for facing the trial under law. The agency has identified 734 absconders of TADA/POTA cases, out of which 369 have been verified, 82 traced at home. Of these traced, the agency arrested 10 absconding terrorists and their associates involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities involved in TADA cases registered around three decades ago in different Police Stations of district Doda and chargesheeted in the TADA/POTA Court Jammu.

These absconding terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of law for decades by going underground and remaining untraced for some time and then re-surfaced to enjoy normal family life at their native or some distant places. Some of these terrorist absconders even managed to get Government services and contracts while others were found engaged in private businesses.

SIA has also been mandated to explore the possibilities of undertaking further investigation or re-investigation in cases of mass murders, minority killings and cases of murders of security forces personnel and judicial officers wherein investigation either has not been done properly or further investigation is needed to deliver justice to the victims.

While taking action against high-profile terror sympathizers operating internationally, the agency got suspended 7 passports and impounded 2 passports and issued 17 look out circular (LoC). For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 black notices for identification of dead bodies of Pakistan terrorists were got issued.

SIA has unleashed a significant crackdown on the ‘Pakistani sponsored false propaganda online and offline machinery’ in J&K which has been the prime reason for radicalization of youth and recruitment in terrorist ranks. The agency endeavors to continue its efforts by using ‘rigor of law’ to take down all those who perpetuate or attempt to indulge in online secessionism or terrorism, so as to contribute to peace and order of the Union Territory of J&K.