Sikh body demands 4 seats for community in J&K Assembly

Srinagar: The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee on Wednesday demanded the reservation of four seats for the community in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

Despite our meeting with the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desal, no reservation whatsoever has been earmarked for the Sikhs even though we demanded the same in the meeting, and it was also mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the Commission, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told reporters here.

Raina said the cold-shouldered attitude of the commission means that basic rights in Jammu and Kashmir will not be extended to the Sikh minority in the forthcoming delimitation of assembly segments.