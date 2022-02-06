Sikh community delegation call on LG Sinha

Jammu: A delegation of the residents of Sidhra area of Jammu comprising members of Sikh community Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation headed by S Jarnail Singh Malhotra projected the demand pertaining to the construction of Gurudwara Sahib near Tawi Vihar Colony Sidhra.
Later, BJP youth leader Sanjeev Manhas, accompanied by Gangadhar also called on the LG and apprised him about various issues like inclusion of Mandal block including Raipur Satwari area under smart city project; beautification of Tawi banks; development and extension of Gaushala and conservation of pond at Mandal.