Silence on F&ES scam exposes attempts to shield accused : AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior state spokesperson Jagdeep Singh today alleged that silence of the government into the recruitment scam of Fire and Emergency Services is an attempt to shield the accused .
He was addressing a press conference here. Jagdeep Singh said that irregularities and scam in fire and emergency services is unique in itself as irregularities have been committed for three times in a single recruitment process and one can say that a single thing has been looted thrice.
Singh further mentioned about strong evidences that are available in public domain but even after these evidences which have given been shared with government agencies by whistle blowers there is hardly any response from Government quarters. “ With this approach of silence by Government and silence of probe agencies, one can easily establish that government is hellbent to hush up the matter amid strong apprehensions that some top faces of political as well as bureaucratic circles are involved,” Singh said.