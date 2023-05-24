SIU conducts raids in Ramban, Kishtwar

Ramban: Special Investigation Units (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ramban, and Kishtwar conducted a series of raids in the houses of eight terrorists settled and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK) on Wednesday.
Police said clamping down heavily on the the terrorists settled in PoK and their sympathisers, the SIU of Ramban Police on Wednesday carried out raids in their houses at multiple locations in district.
Superintendent of Police, Ramban Mohita Sharma said that the houses of the terrorists and their sympathisers who are settled in PoK/PAK and are continuously trying to revive the terrorism in the Chenab Valley were raided last night.
These houses belong to the relatives of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir settled terrorists Qari Abdul Latief, Reyaz Ahmad Bohru, Fayaz Ahmad, and Mushtaq Ahmad Bohru all residents of Khari tehsil.
Police said during searches a lot of incriminating digital and non-digital evidence was collected which shall be analyzed to subject these sympathisers of terrorists to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.
Superintendent of Police Ramban further disclosed that all those supporters/associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted. And the support system which is assisting these inimical elements in reviving the terrorists would be destroyed at any cost.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigative Unit, Kishtwar also conducted raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar district in the house of terrorists who are operating from PoK/PAK.
According to SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that DySP, Vishal Sharma after obtaining house search warrants from NIA court Jammu in case FIR No 272 of 2022 registered under UAPA Act at Police Station, Kishtwar against terrorists Azad Hussain resident of Affani Padder, Ghazi-Ud-Din, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, Keshwan and Sattar Din @ Rajab all residents of Jugna Keshwan who are presently operating from PoK/PAK, searched their respective houses/residential premises.
Police said during the searches, the evidence collected shall be investigated to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.
SSP Kishtwar further said that searches are aimed at eliminating the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism.