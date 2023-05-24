SIU conducts raids in Ramban, Kishtwar

Ramban: Special Investigation Units (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ramban, and Kishtwar conducted a series of raids in the houses of eight terrorists settled and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK) on Wednesday.

Police said clamping down heavily on the the terrorists settled in PoK and their sympathisers, the SIU of Ramban Police on Wednesday carried out raids in their houses at multiple locations in district.

Superintendent of Police, Ramban Mohita Sharma said that the houses of the terrorists and their sympathisers who are settled in PoK/PAK and are continuously trying to revive the terrorism in the Chenab Valley were raided last night.