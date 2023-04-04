Slippery conditions disrupt vehicular movement on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway

Rajouri: Slippery conditions and accumulation of mud after heavy rainfall disrupted the vehicular movement on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway for over three hours.
Officials said that in the wee hours on Tuesday, heavy accumulation of mud and slippery conditions on the highway at a narrow patch near Narian caused disruption of vehicular movement.
They said that the vehicles from both sides remained stuck on both sides for around three hours after which the road was cleared and traffic was restored.
Officials said that at some narrow patches on the highway where road stretch upgradation work is going on, vehicular traffic gets affected during rains due to slippery conditions.