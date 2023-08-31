Smart meters imperative to buy power, get central grants: Principal Secretary PDD

Jammu: Principal Secretary Power Development Department (PDD) H Rajesh Prasad Thursday stated that smart meters were imperative to purchase power; to get central grants under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and PMDP as “money flow was directly linked to reforms.”

He said that this was the definite trajectory being followed across the country, as per guidelines of Government of India to be followed by all states and Union Territories.

Principal Secretary PDD pointed out that the UT government had a liability of Rs 31000 Cr, which was on account of a loan, it took to buy power. “This liability of Rs 31000 Cr is totally unsustainable. It all happened due to gigantic AT&C losses (55 percent),” he said.

He stated this here in a press conference convened to detail about the norms for smart meters and also allay apprehensions about them.

With regard to power procurement, he said, “As regards the consumption in J&K is concerned, in the last financial year, which ended in March, 2023, we purchased 20,400 Million Electricity Units. We need to keep in mind that the government has to pay in advance to purchase power, under new Electricity Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters (LPS) Rules, as per the PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) with Gencos, including central and J&K Gencos, otherwise we will face power snapping.”