Snow clearance work on Bhaderwah-Chamba road expedited

Bhadarwah: The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department Bhadarwah has expedited the snow clearance work on Bhadarwah-Chamba road to open it for visitors by the end of March. The work has been speeded up to revive tourism.

