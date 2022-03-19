Snow clearance work on Bhaderwah-Chamba road expedited

Bhadarwah: The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department Bhadarwah has expedited the snow clearance work on Bhadarwah-Chamba road to open it for visitors by the end of March. The work has been speeded up to revive tourism.
The tourism industry suffered due to the Coronavirus pandemic for the last 2 years and the authorities have expedited the snow clearance work on interstate Bhadarwah-Chamba road by setting a deadline to reopen it by the end of March.
R&B, Bhadarwah-Chamba(BC) division has deployed extra men and machinery to clear the snow from the interstate highway to open the road by the end of March, which otherwise was made accessible for visitors around mid April every year.
As Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA) failed to initiate the process to restore tourism activities in Bhadarwah, Administration and R&B department took the initiative with a view to revive the tourism industry after seeing encouraging footfall of the tourists from as early as February in Bhadarwah Valley after heavy snowfall.
Earlier local residents in general and those associated with tourism industry in particular who have suffered huge losses due to suspension of tourism related activities for more than a year demanded early opening of the interstate highway as majority of tourists wanted to visit snow filled meadows of famous Padri Dhar which is located on Bhadarwah-Chamba road.
The 52 Km long Bhadarwah – Chamba interstate Road, which is the only road link after Lakhanpur that connects J&K with rest of the country and Padri meadow which is located on this road has become the most visited destination by the tourists in Jammu region during last couple of years.
Rizwan Wani, JE R&B BC Division Bhadarwah, said that “we have started snow clearance since last month and we are trying to get it open till the end of this month.”