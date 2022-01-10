Soldiers shift patient from mountain village to hospital

Bhaderwah / Jammu: Responding to a distress call from a mountain village, a group of soldiers Monday braved chilly winds and waded through knee-deep snow to bring down a seriously-ill woman and get her admitted to a health facility in the Doda district.

The woman's health was deteriorating fast, and her father sought the help of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) based at Gandoh, officials said.