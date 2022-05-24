Some in J&K administration creating controversies to defame BJP: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina on Monday alleged that a lobby is working to defame his party as he tried to pacify angry workers protesting the re-advertising of posts under three schemes where these people were employed.

The government had on Friday re-advertised 'Rehbar-e-Janglat', ‘Rehbar-e-Zirat' and ‘Rehbar-e-Khel' posts through the Service Selection Board and had said additional weightage and age relaxation will be given to those already working on these posts.

Hundreds of people employed under these schemes on Monday assembled outside BJP headquarters and staged a demonstration demanding revocation of the order under apprehension of end of their services.