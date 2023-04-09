Special camp held in Pune to enroll migrants in electoral rolls

Jammu: On the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, P K Pole, special camps are being held for enrollment of migrants in the electoral rolls and to create voter awareness among the people regarding the electoral process.

The aim of holding such camps is to reach out to young people to enroll them as voters. These camps are receiving an overwhelming response which is extremely encouraging, and many people have applied for voter registration, as part of the special summary revision.

One such camp has been held in Pune, Maharashtra, where a large number of people have availed of the facility and registered themselves as migrant voters. The people have appreciated this significant move of the Election Commission.