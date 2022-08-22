Special scholarship of over Rs 2.8 lakh sanctioned for wards of police personnel

Srinagar: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work and to instill the spirit of competitiveness among the wards of police personnel, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned over Rs 2.1 lakh as special reward in favor of 21 wards of serving police personnel for qualifying Competitive Examinations during the academic session 2021-22. He also sanctioned a scholarship of over rupees 70 thousand in favour of 07 wards of retired police personnel.

Special reward of rupees 10,000 each with Commendation Certificate Class-1st has been sanctioned by the DGP J&K in favour of 21 wards of serving police personnel who have qualified Competitive Examinations during the year 2021-22. The competitive examination includes streams of MD, MBBS, BDS, BV Sc. & AH, B. Tech, M Sc, and BUMS. The special reward amount is sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.