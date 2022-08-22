Special scholarship of over Rs 2.8 lakh sanctioned for wards of police personnel

Srinagar: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work and to instill the spirit of competitiveness among the wards of police personnel, the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned over Rs 2.1 lakh as special reward in favor of 21 wards of serving police personnel for qualifying Competitive Examinations during the academic session 2021-22. He also sanctioned a scholarship of over rupees 70 thousand in favour of 07 wards of retired police personnel.
Special reward of rupees 10,000 each with Commendation Certificate Class-1st has been sanctioned by the DGP J&K in favour of 21 wards of serving police personnel who have qualified Competitive Examinations during the year 2021-22. The competitive examination includes streams of MD, MBBS, BDS, BV Sc. & AH, B. Tech, M Sc, and BUMS. The special reward amount is sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Vide another order scholarship of rupees 70900 have also been sanctioned in favour of 7 wards of retired Police personnel who have secured 80% and above marks in the annual examinations of class 10th /12th, Graduation and Post Graduation during the academic session of 2021-22.
The Scholarship amount ranged from Rs 7200 to Rs 18000. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Retired Policemen Welfare Fund. Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan/ relief for the wards of martyr/deceased & serving/retired Police personnel and also for the wards of SPOs under different schemes to boost their morale.