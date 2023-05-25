Special Tribunal deemed court for contempt proceedings: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Thursday ruled that J&K Special Tribunal should be deemed to be a court subordinate to it for initiating appropriate proceedings.

While allowing a challenge to initiation of contempt proceedings by the J&K Special Tribunal against the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities with regard to a building permission case, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar said: “The J&K Special Tribunal is not a toothless body altogether and is possessed of sufficient powers to deal with the citizens who dare to commit its contempt.”

However, the court said it was for the legislature to make a necessary amendment to confer upon the Tribunal specifically the power to punish for contempt.

The court pointed out that the Administrative Tribunals constituted under the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal constituted under the Companies Act have been specifically conferred the powers to punish for contempt of itself.