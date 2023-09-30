Speedy truck crushes 3 sheep, shepherd injured on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Three sheep were killed and a shepherd sustained critical injuries after a speedy truck hit them at Maroog on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday night.

Police said Friday night a speedy truck (JK19 7013) on its way to Jammu from Srinagar crushed three sheep of a nomad at Maroog.

They said shepherd Junaid Ali, son of Haji Sadiq of Hiranagar, Kathua also received critical injuries in the accident.

Police said that after receiving information about the accident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured Junaid to District Hospital Ramban for treatment. The accident occurred near Maroog when a nomad was leading a herd of sheep towards Kathua from Kashmir.