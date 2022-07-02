Srinagar-Jammu highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for Amarnath Yatris and two-way traffic of private cars and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) on Saturday.
A Traffic Police official said that after allowing the convoy of Amarnath yatris towards Baltal and Pahalgam on Saturday morning, the convoy of private cars and passenger LMVs was allowed on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund on Saturday afternoon.
Traffic officials monitoring traffic regulations in Ramban said that the vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations without any interruption on the Nashri-Banihal highway.
Meanwhile, a fresh advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the convoy of Amarnath yatris, private cars, and passenger LMVs would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with fixed cut-off timings on Sunday.
Traffic Police officials said that HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday afternoon. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu and Srinagar would liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing traffic.
The cut-off timing for the convoy of Amarnath yatris from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu towards Baltal has been fixed at 4 am whereas towards Pahalgam has been fixed at 5 am.
The cut-off timings for the convoy of Amarnath yatris from Baltal towards Jammu have been fixed at 6 am and from Nunwan Pahalgam towards Jammu at 6:30 am.
The cut-off timing for the passenger LMVs and private cars has been fixed at 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani Udhampur from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
They advised the operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm. Traffic Control Units of Srinagar and Jammu were asked to inform all concerned about the advisory and cut-off timings.
