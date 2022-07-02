Srinagar-Jammu highway open

Traffic officials monitoring traffic regulations in Ramban said that the vehicles were heading towards their respective destinations without any interruption on the Nashri-Banihal highway.

Meanwhile, a fresh advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, the convoy of Amarnath yatris, private cars, and passenger LMVs would be allowed to move to their respective destinations with fixed cut-off timings on Sunday.

Traffic Police officials said that HMVs would be allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani Udhampur after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday afternoon. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu and Srinagar would liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing traffic.