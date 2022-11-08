Srinagar-Jammu Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Tuesday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu.
Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, and passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.
They said oil and tankers, heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed towards Kashmir after remaining stranded at Dhar Road and Jakhani, Udhampur, and various other places on the highway.
They said hundreds of heavy and medium load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and LPG tankers crossed the Chanderkote-Ramban sector of the highway and were heading towards Kashmir.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Tuesday, the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained blocked for six hours and 16 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 6 minutes due to shooting stones, filling of potholes at Mehar, and Cafeteria Morh Ramban and for 3 hours and 10 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel.
They said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of 13 HMVs at various locations on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Wednesday stating that subject to fair weather conditions and road clearance, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir via Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Wednesday.