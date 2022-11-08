Srinagar-Jammu Highway open

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of light and medium passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Tuesday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Chanderkote and Ramsu.

Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, and passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway.

They said oil and tankers, heavy load carriers carrying essential commodities were allowed towards Kashmir after remaining stranded at Dhar Road and Jakhani, Udhampur, and various other places on the highway.