Srinagar-Jammu Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way vehicular traffic of light medium vehicles and one way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Thursday.

Howeve,r traffic authorities said during last 24 hours upto 5 PM Thursday , the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 remain blocked for nine hours and 13 minutes due to various reasons between Banihal and Nashri tunnels.

Traffic officials in Ramban informed that hundreds of light medium and heavy vehicles plied on either side of highway during the day on Thursday.

They said Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential supplies for valley Kashmir are heading in a regulated manner on the highway.