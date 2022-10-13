Srinagar-Jammu Highway remains open

Ramban: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two way vehicular traffic of light medium vehicles and one way traffic of heavy motor vehicles on Thursday.
Howeve,r traffic authorities said during last 24 hours upto 5 PM Thursday , the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 remain blocked for nine hours and 13 minutes due to various reasons between Banihal and Nashri tunnels.
Traffic officials in Ramban informed that hundreds of light medium and heavy vehicles plied on either side of highway during the day on Thursday.
They said Heavy Motor Vehicles carrying essential supplies for valley Kashmir are heading in a regulated manner on the highway.
Meanwhile , Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued an advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions LMVs will be allowed to move on either side whereas HMVs, stepped at Qazigund, Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on Friday.
The cut off timings for valley bound vehicles from Nagrota Jammu has been fixed from 6 am to 10 am and from Jakhani Udhampur 7 am to 11 am, on Friday. The cut off timing for Jammu bound vehicles has been fixed from 7 am to 11 am from Qazigund Kashmir. No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut off timings.