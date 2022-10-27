Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open

They said Heavy Motor Vehicles released from Jakhani Udhampur are heading towards Kashmir without any interruption on the highway.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department has issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that private passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Qazigund Kashmir would be allowed to move towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation Friday morning.

The cut-off has been fixed for Srinagar bound LMVs from Nagrota Jammu from 8 am to 11 am from Udhampur from 9am to 12 pm.

The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs vehicles from Qazigund have been fixed from 8 am to 11 am on Friday.

No vehicle shall be allowed to move before and after cut-off timings the advisory said.

Security Forces are advised not to ply against advisory in view of traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashri and Banihal on highway.