Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open

Ramban: The Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Sunday.

However, due to the heavy pressure of vehicles traffic congestion was witnessed at various points on the Highway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway during the day.

A traffic official said a huge rush of light medium and heavy vehicles was observed on the highway.

He said a large number of vehicles carrying tourists and Amarnath Yatra langers have crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector for their respective destinations in Kashmir.

Traffic congestion was witnessed at various places from Nashri to Banihal due to which vehicles; trucks, passenger vehicles, and private cars remained stuck in long queues after intervals and movement of traffic remained slow at various places between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.

Sources said that a few trucks' breakdowns on the National Highway have caused traffic congestion besides the upgradation of the road and narrow stretches at a few places on the highway are hindering the smooth flow of vehicular traffic on the highway.