Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Thursday.
Traffic officials said that in Ramban, a huge rush of vehicles was witnessed on both sides of the highway. They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light-medium, and heavy vehicles plied on either side of the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles, mostly trucks, were travelling towards Jammu.
A police official said traffic congestion was witnessed for some time in Ramban town during the day due to the breakdown of a loaded truck in the middle of the road near Mehar. Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour and 3 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani- Nashri tunnel.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department has issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance private cars and passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway whereas heavy motor vehicles (trucks) stopped at Jakhani Udhampur would be allowed to move towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway Friday morning. Traffic Control Unit Udhampur was asked to liaise with TCU, Ramban before allowing the traffic on Friday morning.