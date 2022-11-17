Srinagar-Jammu highway remains open for traffic

Ramban: Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy vehicles for Kashmir on Thursday.

Traffic officials said that in Ramban, a huge rush of vehicles was witnessed on both sides of the highway. They said hundreds of private cars, passenger light-medium, and heavy vehicles plied on either side of the highway whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles, mostly trucks, were travelling towards Jammu.

A police official said traffic congestion was witnessed for some time in Ramban town during the day due to the breakdown of a loaded truck in the middle of the road near Mehar. Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Thursday the Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 remained blocked for one hour and 3 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani- Nashri tunnel.