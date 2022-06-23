Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Geologist predicts ‘devastating’ landslides if rains persist

Jammu: Assistant Professor in the Geology Department of the University of Jammu, Yudhvir Singh Thursday warned of “devastating” landslides at certain vulnerable spots along the Srinagar-Jammu highway if rains persist.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, he said that the situation would become more dangerous given the Amarnath yatra which starts June 30 and would continue until August 11, 2022.

“The construction companies and their contractors have ignored our recommendations on how to deal with the landslides and keep the highway safe for the commuters. They only want to complete the road widening length by ignoring all norms and not bother about its devastating effects on the lives of the commuters,” Singh said.