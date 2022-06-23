Srinagar-Jammu National Highway | Geologist predicts ‘devastating’ landslides if rains persist

Jammu: Assistant Professor in the Geology Department of the University of Jammu, Yudhvir Singh Thursday warned of “devastating” landslides at certain vulnerable spots along the Srinagar-Jammu highway if rains persist.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, he said that the situation would become more dangerous given the Amarnath yatra which starts June 30 and would continue until August 11, 2022.
“The construction companies and their contractors have ignored our recommendations on how to deal with the landslides and keep the highway safe for the commuters. They only want to complete the road widening length by ignoring all norms and not bother about its devastating effects on the lives of the commuters,” Singh said.
An expert in engineering geology, Singh has 20 years of experience working on landslides in J&K and was part of the seven expert members’ committee constituted by the then Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib to make recommendations so that the highway could be made safer for the commuters, particularly for the coming Amarnath yatra.
Singh had cautioned the authorities in advance but the recommendations were ignored.
“The recent landslide at Samroli is a serious lapse on part of the construction company as they are working in an unscientific manner without considering safety measures and avoiding recommendations made by the expert committee to avoid further landslides,” he said.
Singh said that the measures suggested by the expert committee should be implemented at the earliest in vulnerable spots and that the situation was more alarming in the Ramban-Banihal sector of the Srinagar-Jammu highway.
“If the recommendations continue to be ignored and rainfall continues, it may be devastating as travelling on the highway will be unsafe, especially during the Amarnath yatra,” he said.